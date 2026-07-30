Rare cinereous vulture chick spotted in Charyn National Park

The cinereous vulture is one of the world's largest birds of prey. It plays a vital ecological role by removing animal carcasses and helping maintain the natural balance of ecosystems. The species is found mainly in mountainous and rocky areas.

According to the committee, cinereous vultures typically raise only one chick per breeding season.

State inspectors at Charyn State National Nature Park conduct regular monitoring of rare animal and bird species, with a particular focus on preserving and protecting their natural habitats.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that adult Amur tigers could be released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve within the next month, pending the successful completion of final assessments.