Rare cinereous cultures spotted in Altyn-Emel National Park

Its wingspan reaches 2.5–3 meters.

Cinereous vulture (Aegypius monachus) are natural “sanitarians,” preventing the spread of disease by consuming remains of dead animals.

The appearance of five vultures at once indicates favorable conditions for the species in Altyn-Emel.

Cinereous vultures are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.

Monitoring via camera traps allows observation without disturbing their habitat, helping assess population health and conservation effectiveness.

Earlier, camera traps captured rare Persian leopard atthe Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan.