Rare Caspian seal spotted in Akzhaiyk Nature Reserve

According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the inspector encountered the seal during a routine survey of the reserve.

The Caspian seal is endemic to the Caspian Sea and is the only marine mammal native to its waters. In Kazakhstan, the species is listed among rare and endangered animals.

The committee noted that such encounters serve as a reminder of the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and highlighted the role of state inspectors in protecting natural areas and their wildlife.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.