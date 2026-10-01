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    Rare brown bear spotted in Tarbagatai ahead of winter hibernation

    20:05, 1 October 2026

    A rare Tien Shan brown bear has been spotted in Tarbagatai State National Nature Park ahead of its winter hibernation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the park’s department of science, information and monitoring.

    Rare brown bear spotted in Tarbagatai ahead of winter hibernation
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    According to the park, autumn is a distinctive period in the Tarbagatai Mountains, as temperatures begin to fall, vegetation changes, and Tien Shan brown bears become more active.

    The Tien Shan brown bear is among the rare species found in Tarbagatai National Park and is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book. The park noted that the species plays an important role in maintaining the natural balance of the mountain ecosystem.

    Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.

    Animals Wildlife Nature Nature reserves Environment Kazakhstan Ecology
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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