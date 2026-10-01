Rare brown bear spotted in Tarbagatai ahead of winter hibernation

According to the park, autumn is a distinctive period in the Tarbagatai Mountains, as temperatures begin to fall, vegetation changes, and Tien Shan brown bears become more active.

The Tien Shan brown bear is among the rare species found in Tarbagatai National Park and is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book. The park noted that the species plays an important role in maintaining the natural balance of the mountain ecosystem.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.