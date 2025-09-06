Rare blood Moon total lunar eclipse expected on September 7

A total lunar eclipse occurs only at the full Moon when the Earth, Moon and Sun align. At that moment the satellite turns red as sunlight is refracted through the Earth's atmosphere.

According to Astana time (UTC+5) the penumbral phase will begin at about 21:26. The total phase starts at 22:29, reaches its peak at 23:11 and ends at 23:53. The Moon will leave Earth's shadow completely around 00:56. The entire event will last more than three hours with the total phase continuing for about one hour and 22 minutes.

The eclipse will be visible across Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It will not be seen in North or South America as it coincides with daytime there.

This will be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. No special equipment is needed, although binoculars or a telescope can reveal more detail on the Moon's surface.

Although scientific data does not confirm a direct link between lunar phases and sudden changes in well-being or mental state, studies note some indirect effects. In the days leading up to the full Moon people tend to fall asleep later and sleep less, while fluctuations in heart rate and blood sugar levels are observed. No significant changes in blood pressure or overall health have been found.

The next total lunar eclipse of this kind will not occur until March 2026.

