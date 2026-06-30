Rare attack in Monaco leaves several people injured

The blast occurred on Monday evening at the entrance of a residential building near the French border. According to local authorities, two adults and a child were injured and later taken to hospitals in France.

According to Monaco officials, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage leaving a bag in the lobby of the building before fleeing the scene on foot toward France. The person was later identified through video surveillance in Monaco and the neighboring French town of Beausoleil.

Monaco’s Minister of State Christophe Mirmand said the motive behind the attack remains under investigation. He described the incident as unprecedented for the principality, saying that, to his knowledge, it was the first such act in Monaco’s history.

Prince Albert II of Monaco condemned the explosion and said the incident had shocked the entire Monegasque community.

“My thoughts go first to the victims, to their loved ones and to the residents directly affected by this brutal act. Princess Charlene, my family and I wish to express to them our compassion and our unwavering support,” the Prince said.

Photo credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco

All relevant state services have been mobilized under the authority of the Government of Monaco in close cooperation with French authorities. Police in Monaco and France are searching for the suspect, while the circumstances of the explosion remain under investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 20 people were killed and 36 others injured in a terror attack on the Pan-American Highway in Colombia’s southwestern Cauca department.