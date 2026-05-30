Kazakhstan wins another bronze at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

Aldiyar Ramazanov secured third place in the men’s technical program, scoring 223.0833 points.

The gold medal went to Italy’s Filippo Pelati, who led the standings with 229.7325 points, while Spain’s Eneko Sanchez Aguilar took silver with 228.4342.

Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin finished fifth overall with 203.5667 points.

To note, this marks Ramazanov’s second medal of the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstani athletes Yasmina Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov earned a bronze medal in the mixed duet technical program, scoring 208.6150 points.