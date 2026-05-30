Kazakhstan wins bronze at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Spain

On the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstani athletes secured a bronze medal.

Yasmina Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov finished third in the mixed duet technical program with a score of 208.6150 points.

The winners were Great Britain’s Isabelle Thorpe and Ranjuo Tomblin with 225.9034 points, while Spain’s Carla Lorenzo Llusca and Eneko Sanchez Aguilar took silver with 210.8792 points.

Kazakhstan’s Artur Maidanov and Aiganym Saim narrowly missed the podium. They finished fourth with 207.0650 points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at the FEI international tournament in Astana.