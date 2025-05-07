EN
    Raising country’s defence capacity is our priority task, President Tokayev

    12:13, 7 May 2025

    Kazakhstan took a decisive course for the modernization of the Armed Forces and strengthening the potential of the army, the Head of State said at today’s military parade in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He prioritized raising the country’s defence capacity. 

    The President said Kazakhstan took a decisive course for the modernization of the Armed Forces and strengthening the potential of the army.

    "The Parliament adopted the corresponding law. The state will always support the military, servicemen of the special units and civil protection divisions," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

    The Head of State highlighted that protection of the Motherland is a great honor and a great responsibility.

    As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.

