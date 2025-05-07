Raising country’s defence capacity is our priority task, President Tokayev

He prioritized raising the country’s defence capacity.

The President said Kazakhstan took a decisive course for the modernization of the Armed Forces and strengthening the potential of the army.

"The Parliament adopted the corresponding law. The state will always support the military, servicemen of the special units and civil protection divisions," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Head of State highlighted that protection of the Motherland is a great honor and a great responsibility.

As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.