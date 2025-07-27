Rainy weather to hold for rest of Sunday in Kazakhstan

According to Kazhydromet, a stray of showers with thunderstorms will pass through most parts of the country. Northwest, north and center of Kazakhstan will likely see the most rain on Sunday with high chances of squall and hail.

Summer weather without precipitation will hold for the rest of the weekend in southern Kazakhstan. Dust storm is forecast for the south and central parts of the country. Foggy conditions will be observed in northern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will exceed 35°C in Zhetysu, Abai, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and south of Karaganda regions.

Fervent heat of 41-42°C is expected to scorch northwest and center of Zhetysu, south of Abai, west and north of Almaty, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in East Kazakhstan, Abai, west and east of Kostanay, center of Akmola, west, south and east of Pavlodar, west and south of Atyrau, southeast of Mangystau regions.

Chances of extreme weather fire risk will be high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Zhetysu, south and east of Aktobe, Ulytau, east and center of Atyrau, north, west and south of Mangystau, south of Kostanay, northwest, south, and center of Abai, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

Earlier it was reported that rains will douse most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, July 26.