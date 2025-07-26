Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Saturday

Heavy downpours are expected in the northwest, north and center of the country with high chances of hail and squall.

Weather without precipitation will settle in only in the south, east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

Dust storm is predicted in southwestern and southern Kazakhstan, while fog may blanket the northwest at night and early morning.

The Zhetysu, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions will see scorching heat. Fervent heat will scorch parts of the Zhetysu, west and north of Almaty, and south of Abai regions.

High fire hazard is in store for the East Kazakhstan, Abai, west and east of Kostanay, west of North Kazakhstan, east of Akmola, west, south and east of Pavlodar, northwest of Aktobe regions.

Mets warn of extreme fire hazard in Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Zhetysu, south and east of Ulytau, north and east of Atyrau, south and east of Aktobe, east of West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay and Akmola, northwest, south and center of Abai, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued a damp Friday weather forecast for July 25.