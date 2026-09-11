Rainy and cooler weekend expected across Kazakhstan

Unsettled weather is forecast in many regions, with rain expected and thunderstorms possible in some areas. Winds are also forecast to strengthen.

Warm conditions will continue in southern Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, northern regions are set for a noticeable drop in temperatures following several warm and dry days. Rain, including locally heavy showers, is also expected, accompanied by stronger winds.

In the west of the country, weather conditions will gradually stabilize, with rainfall expected to ease and temperatures beginning to rise.

Daytime temperatures will fall significantly in the north, ranging between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius, while central regions will see temperatures of 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

In western Kazakhstan, temperatures are expected to gradually climb to 20-30 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Qazinform reported unstable weather conditions would persist across much of Kazakhstan on September 11 due to the passage of atmospheric frontal systems, bringing rain and thunderstorms.