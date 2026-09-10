Kazakhstan to brace for storms, heatwave, and high fire hazard Sep 11

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall is forecast in the country’s northwest and southwest. Mostly dry weather is expected only in the northeast, east, and southeast

Fog will blanket western and northern regions. Squalls will hit northern and central areas, with a dust storm forecast for the south and north.

Strong winds are predicted nationwide. Hail is possible

Heat wave up to +36+37°C will grip Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

High fire danger is forecast in Akmola, Karaganda, Zhetysu regions and parts of Abai, Kostanay, Aktobe, Almaty, Mangystau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme fire hazard is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, and parts of Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu, Kostanay, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau regions.