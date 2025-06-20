EN
    Rains to pound Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:01, 20 June 2025

    Most of Kazakhstan is forecast to brace today for thundershowers, while heavy rains and hail are in store for the country’s northwest, north and southeast. High wind and dusts storms are expected locally, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    The high fire threat is in place locally in Almaty, Abai, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.

    The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in some parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat is forecast for Zhetysu region with the air temperature soaring to 35 degrees Celsius. It is to be hotter in Abai and East Kazakhstan regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

    As written before, sweltering temperatures will batter Kazakhstan, with mercury rising as high as 46°C on June 19

