Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Sunday

Pleasant weather with no precipitation is in store for the southwest, northwest and north of the country. Some parts of Kazakhstan will see high wind and foggy conditions.

Temperatures will range from 35°C to 38°C in several regions, as scorching heat is forecast for the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and south of Mangistau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Almaty, south and west of Zhetysu, southwest of West Kazakhstan, east of Ulytau, southwest of Mangistau, center of Atyrau, center an east of Aktobe, north, southeast, and center of East Kazakhstan, west and south of Abai regions.

Mets warn of extreme fire hazard that may be observed in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, west of West Kazakhstan, west, north and east of Almaty, west and south of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

Earlier, it was reported that Saturday brought occasional showers to Kazakhstan.