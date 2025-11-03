EN
    Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan

    07:32, 3 November 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina/ Kazinform

    Rain and snow are expected to grip most of Kazakhstan, with heavy snow forecast for the country’s north. A weather without precipitation is reported to settle in the west and southeast.

    High wind, fog, and ice-slick are expected countrywide, Kazhydromet reports. 

    The high fire threat is in place locally in Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda regions, while the extremely high fire danger remains in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, north of Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sunday. 

