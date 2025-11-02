Rain, snow, and ice to hit Kazakhstan on Sunday

On November 2, weather fronts will bring rain and snow to most areas of Kazakhstan, that are likely to be heavier in the northwest through the day.

The Mets said a ridge is to drive a dry weather in the southeast. Kazakhstan is also bracing for fog, strong wind, as well as icy roads in the northwest, north, and east.

High fire danger warnings issued for east and center of Zhambyl, west of Almaty, north and center of Kyzylorda, west and north of Zhetysu regions.

The Met Office has also warned there is an extreme risk of fire in Kyzylorda, south, west, and desert areas of Turkistan, west and north of Zhambyl, and north of Almaty regions.