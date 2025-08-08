EN
    Rains to grip Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:11, 8 August 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 8, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rains to batter Kazakhstan on Friday
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    Thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail and squalls are expected to grip most of Kazakhstan today. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected locally.

    The heatwave is reported to be gripping Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Aktobe and Almaty regions with air temperatures soaring as high as 35-41 degrees Celsius.

    The high fire threat is in effect in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau and Aktobe regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on August 7.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
