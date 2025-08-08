Rains to grip Kazakhstan on Friday

Thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail and squalls are expected to grip most of Kazakhstan today. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected locally.

The heatwave is reported to be gripping Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Aktobe and Almaty regions with air temperatures soaring as high as 35-41 degrees Celsius.

The high fire threat is in effect in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau and Aktobe regions.

