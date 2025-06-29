Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 29

According to the Mets, Kazakhstan is expected to see continued unstable weather conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast across much of the country, with heavy downpours likely in the north, northwest, and central regions. Some areas may also experience hail. Strong winds are expected nationwide, with dust storms possible in the southern regions.

High fire risk is expected in the south and east of Almaty region, the northwest of Akmola region, the east of Zhambyl region, the south of Atyrau region, and the northwest, southwest, and central parts of Mangystau region.

An extreme fire hazard is forecasted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions, in the north and center of Almaty region, in the west, east, and south of Karaganda region, in the center of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north, southeast, and center of Zhetysu region, and in the south of Abai region.

It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on June 28.