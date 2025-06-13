Rains expected in Kazakhstan Jun 15-16

A northwestern cyclone and associated fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms in the coming days. On June 15–16, parts of the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions may see heavy rainfall, possible hail, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, the southern half of the country will stay under the influence of warm air masses coming from the Iranian region, keeping daytime temperatures relatively high.

