    Rains expected in Kazakhstan Jun 15-16

    14:41, 13 June 2025

    Cyclonic systems continue to sweep across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Rains expected in Kazakhstan Jun 15-16
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    A northwestern cyclone and associated fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms in the coming days. On June 15–16, parts of the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions may see heavy rainfall, possible hail, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

    Meanwhile, the southern half of the country will stay under the influence of warm air masses coming from the Iranian region, keeping daytime temperatures relatively high.

    It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on June 13.

    Nariman Mergalym
