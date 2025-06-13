Kazakhstan to brace for rainy weather Jun 13

The Southern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts related to it keep affecting Kazakhstan, bringing rain and thunderstorms to most regions.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in the country's north in the daytime. Hail is possible in northern, northwestern and central regions. Wind speed will increase across the country.

Only eastern regions will enjoy no precipitation today, the met service says.

Fire danger is set to be high in Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the east and center of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and south of Pavlodar region, in the center of Aktobe region, in the east of Zhambyl region, in the northwest, southeast and center of Mangistau region, in the south of Akmola region, in the west and north of North Kazakhstan region, in the northwest and southeast of Kostanay region, in the north, center and south of East Kazakhstan region.

Kazhydromet also warns of extremely high fire risk in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions, in the northwest, east and center of Atyrau region, in the west, north, south and southeast of Aktobe region, in the west, north of Almaty region, in the north and east of Mangistau region, in the south of Kostanay and Ulytau regions, in the west of Karaganda region, in the southwest and south of Abai region, in the north and east of Zhetysu region, and in the north and south of West Kazakhstan region.

Scorching heat up to +35+38°C will grip Zhetysu, Abai, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in the daytime.