Rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan

According to Kazhydromet, atmospheric fronts will bring unsteady weather, rains, thunderstorms and high wind to the greater part of Kazakhstan starting October 1. Fog is expected in the morning and at night, while ground frosts will persist in the country’s north.

Daytime air temperatures in the north of Kazakhstan will stand at 15-23 degrees Celsius.

Air temperatures are predicted to drop in the south to 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on Sep 27.