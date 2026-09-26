Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 27

According to Kazhydromet, strong winds are forecast countrywide, with dust storms expected in southern regions.

Fog will spread across the regions overnight and in the morning.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to -2-3°C in the western, northern, and southern parts of Akmola region, northern Aktobe and Kostanay regions, western North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, western and central parts of Abai region, and mountainous areas of the East Kazakhstan region.

Ground frost of up to 1°C below zero is expected in eastern Karaganda region.

High fire danger is predicted for Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, northwest, east, and south of Karaganda region, north and center of Abai region, east and center of the East Kazakhstan region, west, east, and center of Akmola region, south and southeast of the West Kazakhstan region, west, north, and center of Mangystau region, east of Aktobe region, east of Kyzylorda region, and east of Almaty region.

Extreme high fire risk is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Ulytay, Zhetysu regions, west, south, northeast and center of Aktobe region, west, north, and center of Karaganda region, north and south of Akmola region, north and south of Pavlodar region, south of Atyrau region, northeast of Mangystau region, west, southeast and south of East Kazakhstan region, as well as northwest, south, and east of Abai region.