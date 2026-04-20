Rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail are forecast to batter the country’s southeast on April 23.

High wind and fog are in store for Kazakhstan at nighttime and during the day.

The air temperature is predicted to drop to 7-17 degrees Celsius in the west, 13-20 degrees Celsius in the north, and 15-20 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 20.