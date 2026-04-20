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    Rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan

    14:39, 20 April 2026

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan over the next three days, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail are forecast to batter the country’s southeast on April 23.

    High wind and fog are in store for Kazakhstan at nighttime and during the day.

    The air temperature is predicted to drop to 7-17 degrees Celsius in the west, 13-20 degrees Celsius in the north, and 15-20 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 20.

    rains Wind Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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