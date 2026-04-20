Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 20

Dry weather will persist across most of Kazakhstan under the influence of a large anticyclone, while the west, northwest, south, and southeast may see rain and thunderstorms as atmospheric fronts move through. Mountainous areas could experience mixed precipitation, along with fog, stronger winds, and possible dust storms in the west and south.

At night, frost of around 2°C is expected in the north, in mountainous areas of Turkistan region, as well as in the northern and foothill areas of Almaty region.

A high fire hazard is forecast in western Turkistan region, western Zhambyl region, and in the northern and eastern parts of Zhetysu region.

An extreme fire hazard is expected in the southern part of Zhetysu region.