    Rains and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan

    08:22, 21 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 21, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

    According to the Mets, an anticyclone ridge will bring dry weather to northern and central Kazakhstan. In other regions, a southern cyclone and its associated fronts will trigger rains and thunderstorms. Strong winds are expected across the country, with dust storms in the south and fog at night and in the morning.

    Nighttime frosts down to –1 °C are expected in the northern and eastern parts of Karaganda region. High fire danger is forecast for Zhetysu region, the northern parts of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the southern part of Mangistau region, and Kostanay region.

    Extremely high fire danger is forecast in Turkistan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, in the western, northern and central parts of Zhambyl, in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Mangistau, in the western, southern and eastern parts of West Kazakhstan, in the western, northeastern, and central parts of Aktobe region, in the northern and central parts of Almaty and Ulytau regions, in the southern part of Karaganda region, and in the northern and eastern parts of Zhetysu region.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for September 20. 

     

    Nariman Mergalym
