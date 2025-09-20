Kazakhstan weather forecast for September 20

Most of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of a southern cyclone and its fronts, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is expected in the east, with possible hail and squalls.

Only in the northwest and south of the country, under the influence of a northwestern anticyclone ridge, dry weather without precipitation is forecast.

Winds are expected to strengthen across the country, with dust storms possible in the south. Fog is forecast at night and in the morning in the northern, eastern, southeastern, and central regions.

Nighttime frosts down to –1 °C are expected in the western and northern parts of Ulytau region.

High fire danger is forecast for Zhetysu region, the northern parts of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the southern part of Mangistau region, and Kostanay region.

Extremely high fire danger is forecast in Turkistan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, in the western, northern and central parts of Zhambyl, in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Mangistau, in the western, southern and eastern parts of West Kazakhstan, in the southern part of Karaganda, in Ulytau, in the western, northeastern and central parts of Aktobe, in the northern and central parts of Almaty, and in the northern and eastern parts of Zhetysu region.

