Rains and heatwave to grip Kazakhstan on Friday

Weather without precipitation is set to linger for another day in the south and southeast, Kazhydromet said.

High wind, dust storms, squalls and fog are in store locally.

The high fire threat is in effect in Atyrau, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Ulytau regions locally.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay and Abai regions locally are set to brace for the extremely high fire threat.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on July 3.