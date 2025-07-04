Rains and heatwave to grip Kazakhstan on Friday
07:31, 4 July 2025
Rains and thunderstorms are forecast to grip the western, northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan today, with heavy rains and hail expected in the north, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Weather without precipitation is set to linger for another day in the south and southeast, Kazhydromet said.
High wind, dust storms, squalls and fog are in store locally.
The high fire threat is in effect in Atyrau, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Ulytau regions locally.
Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay and Abai regions locally are set to brace for the extremely high fire threat.
