Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers on July 3

No precipitation is expected in the south, southeast and central part of Kazakhstan.

Fog is forecast for the country’s north in the morning and at night.

The high fire hazard is expected partly in Abai, Atyrau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Ulytau regions.

The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay and Abai regions.

Rain, hail and squalls were in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday.