Rain-triggered flash flood kills 10, injures 23 in China's Gansu scenic area

Some tourists were camping in the scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, and were trapped after the flood burst out.

Local public security and fire-and-rescue departments have dispatched rescue teams to the site, and search-and-rescue operations are underway.

Earlier, it was reported Typhoon Noul made landfall in Huidong County, Huizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province early Saturday, prompting the evacuation of nearly 350,000 people.