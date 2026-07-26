Rain-triggered flash flood kills 10, injures 23 in China's Gansu scenic area
19:25, 26 July 2026
A flash flood triggered by sudden heavy rainfall hit a scenic area in northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m., local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
Some tourists were camping in the scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, and were trapped after the flood burst out.
Local public security and fire-and-rescue departments have dispatched rescue teams to the site, and search-and-rescue operations are underway.
Earlier, it was reported Typhoon Noul made landfall in Huidong County, Huizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province early Saturday, prompting the evacuation of nearly 350,000 people.