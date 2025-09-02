Rain and snow to batter south and east of Kazakhstan

The country’s east and north are set to brace for thundershowers, mixed snow and rain and hail locally.

The rest of Kazakhstan is forecast to enjoy weather without precipitation. Dust storms and fog are predicted for the southwest, south and north.

Ground frosts are reported to grip Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions at night, while a scorching heatwave is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, it was reported on the weather forecast for Monday.