    Rain and snow to batter south and east of Kazakhstan

    07:11, 2 September 2025

    Mets released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 2, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rain and snow to batter south and east of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The country’s east and north are set to brace for thundershowers, mixed snow and rain and hail locally.

    The rest of Kazakhstan is forecast to enjoy weather without precipitation. Dust storms and fog are predicted for the southwest, south and north.

    Ground frosts are reported to grip Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions at night, while a scorching heatwave is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier, it was reported on the weather forecast for Monday. 

