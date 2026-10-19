Rain, snow, and warm weather expected across Kazakhstan on October 20–22

According to the Mets, atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to most parts of the country.

Heavy rain and snow are forecast for Pavlodar region on October 20, followed by heavy precipitation in eastern Kazakhstan on October 21–22.

Northern and eastern parts of the country may experience icy conditions, while overnight and morning fog is expected across Kazakhstan, along with stronger winds.

Temperatures in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan may also drop to between -1°C and -3°C overnight, bringing a risk of frost.

Temperatures are expected to vary considerably across Kazakhstan's regions.

In western Kazakhstan, overnight temperatures will range from -6°C to +2°C, while daytime highs could reach +15°C to +22°C.

Mangistau region will see warmer conditions, with nighttime temperatures of +2°C to +10°C and daytime highs ranging from +18°C to +26°C.

In Aktobe region, overnight temperatures will range from 0°C to +5°C, dropping to between -6°C and -1°C in some areas. Daytime highs are expected to reach +12°C to +17°C.

Kostanay region and other northern areas will see nighttime temperatures ranging from -6°C to -1°C, rising to 0°C to +5°C. Daytime highs will generally range from +2°C to +10°C.

In central Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will fluctuate between 0°C and +5°C, occasionally falling to -6°C to -1°C. Daytime temperatures will range from +3°C to +11°C, rising to +7°C to +13°C.

Eastern Kazakhstan will see nighttime temperatures of 0°C to +5°C, with daytime highs of +2°C to +7°C, although temperatures may drop to -1°C in some areas.

In southern Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures are expected to fall to 0°C to +5°C, while daytime highs will range from +12°C to +17°C, rising to +18°C to +23°C.

Southeastern Kazakhstan will see nighttime temperatures of 0°C to +8°C, dropping to -8°C to -3°C in mountainous areas. Daytime temperatures will range from +8°C to +16°C, rising to +15°C to +20°C.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had been forecast to experience dust storms, icy conditions, fog, ground frosts and strong winds on October 18.