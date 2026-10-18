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    Kazakhstan to brace for dust storms, ice slick and ground frosts

    07:15, 18 October 2026

    Kazakhstan will brace for dust storms, ice slick, fog, ground frosts and high wind on October 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for dust storms, ice slick and ground frosts
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Dust storms will batter Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions and West Kazakhstan.

    Rain and snow will grip Abai, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

    High wind will sweep through Abai, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan and Almaty regions.

    Fog is expected in Astana, Karaganda, Petropavlovsk and Kokshetau cities as well as Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Abai and Ulytau regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Rains
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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