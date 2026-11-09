Rain, snow and strong winds forecast across much of Kazakhstan Monday

Atmospheric fronts moving across the country will bring mixed precipitation, while the southeastern regions will remain mostly dry under the influence of an anticyclone.

Strong winds are expected nationwide, with fog forecast at night and in the morning. Icy conditions are also likely in the western and northern regions.

A high fire danger level is forecast in the northwestern part of Atyrau region; the western, southern and eastern parts of Almaty region; the southern and central parts of Zhetysu region; the northern part of Kyzylorda region; the northern, southern and eastern parts of Zhambyl region; the southwestern part of Kostanay region; the northern and southern parts of Turkistan region; and the southern part of Abai region.

An extreme fire danger level is expected in Kyzylorda region, the southern and eastern parts of Aktobe region, the western part of Turkistan region and the eastern part of Zhetysu region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would expect unsettled weather from November 7 till 9, with rain, snow, strong winds, and temperatures reaching as high as 27°C in some regions.