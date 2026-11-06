Rain, snow, and strong winds forecast across Kazakhstan on November 7–9

According to Kazhydromet, a series of cyclones will bring unsettled weather to much of Kazakhstan in the coming days. A trough linked to a northern cyclone will first affect the country's northern regions, followed by a southern cyclone moving across Kazakhstan from November 8.

Rain and snow are expected across much of the country, while southern regions will mainly experience rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast in western Kazakhstan on November 8, with a mix of heavy rain and snow expected in the west and northwest on November 9. Southern regions are also likely to see heavy rainfall during the day on November 9.

Strong winds are forecast across Kazakhstan, accompanied by fog during the night and early morning hours. Icy conditions are also likely in the northern and northwestern parts of the country.

In western Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will drop from between -3°C and +5°C to between -8°C and +3°C, while daytime highs will fall from +5°C to +15°C to a range of +2°C to +10°C.

The northwest will see a slight rise in nighttime temperatures, from between -8°C and -1°C to between -6°C and +3°C. Daytime temperatures, however, will decline from +2°C to +10°C to between -3°C and +5°C.

Meanwhile, eastern Kazakhstan will experience warmer weather, with nighttime temperatures climbing from between -9°C and +2°C to between -5°C and +8°C. During the day, temperatures will rise from +2°C to +12°C to between +9°C and +17°C.

In southern Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will increase from between -2°C and +6°C to between +7°C and +17°C. Daytime temperatures will also fluctuate, ranging from +10°C to +23°C at the start of the period before reaching between +18°C and +27°C.

Southeastern Kazakhstan will also experience warmer nights, with temperatures increasing from 0°C to +10°C to between +7°C and +15°C. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will rise from -8°C to -3°C to between 0°C and +5°C. Daytime temperatures will generally range from +15°C to +25°C, increasing to +17°C to +25°C, while mountainous areas will see temperatures between +10°C and +15°C.

No significant temperature changes are expected in the remaining regions of the country.