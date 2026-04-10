Rain, snow and storms to hit Kazakhstan in coming days

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the west and south, while the northwest, north, east, and central regions will see rain and snow at night, followed by rain during the day. Snow is also possible in eastern areas on the night of April 11.

Heavy rain and hail are forecast in parts of western Kazakhstan on April 11.

Fog is also expected across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported about the weather forecast for April 10.