EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rain, snow and storms to hit Kazakhstan in coming days

    19:43, 10 April 2026

    Unstable weather is forecast across Kazakhstan from April 11 till 13, driven by frequent changes between cyclones and anticyclones, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Rain, snow and storms to hit Kazakhstan in coming days
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

    Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the west and south, while the northwest, north, east, and central regions will see rain and snow at night, followed by rain during the day. Snow is also possible in eastern areas on the night of April 11.

    Heavy rain and hail are forecast in parts of western Kazakhstan on April 11.

    Fog is also expected across the country.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported about the weather forecast for April 10.

    Weather Snow rains Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All