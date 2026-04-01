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    Kazakhstan braces for volatile weather on Friday

    00:20, 10 April 2026

    Unstable weather conditions persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, with atmospheric fronts bringing rain and thunderstorms on April 10, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    rain
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, precipitation (rain and snow) is expected in the north and the mountainous areas of the southeast of the country. Moreover, the west, east, and southeast will see heavy rain at times.

    Forecasters warn of patchy fog and high winds across Kazakhstan. Squalls are predicted in the western, eastern, and southeastern regions. There will also be hail in the west and east, and black ice in the north.

    A high fire hazard remains in effect for several areas, including the Turkistan (west and north), Zhambyl (west), Almaty (north, west, and south), Zhetysu (north and south), Karaganda (west and south), and Abai (south) regions.

    Qazinform reported earlier about the weather forecast for April 9-11.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Weather Regions Kazhydromet rains Snow Wind Hail Fog
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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