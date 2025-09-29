Rain, snow and ground frosts to batter Kazakhstan

Fog is expected to blanket Astana, the National Weather Service Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Shymkent.

Heavy rain, hail and squalls, fog and high wind are reported to grip today Abai region.

Rain mixed snow are expected in Akmola region with fog and ground frosts predicted at night.

Nighttime frost of –2°C is expected in the north of Aktobe region.High fire danger persists in the south, extreme fire danger continues in the west, north, northeast, and central areas.

Almaty region is forecast to brace for thunderstorms, winds with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the north, south, and mountainous zones.

Extreme fire danger remains in the north, south, and east; high fire danger in the northeast of Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan is reported to face occasional heavy rain, hail, and squalls expected during the day in the north and east, thunderstorms during the day, fog at night and in the morning in the north and winds with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the north and east.

Thunderstorms are expected during the day in the west, north, south, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region with northwest winds gusting 15–20 m/s in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous zones.

Extreme fire danger persists in the west, north, and central parts.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Zhetysu region during the day.

West Kazakhstan Region is expected to brace for fog at night and in the morning in the west, north, and east with nighttime frost of –3°C forecast for the west and north.

Extreme fire danger continues in the west, south, and east; high fire danger in the north.

Earlier, the National Weather Service Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 28, 2025.