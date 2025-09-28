Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sept. 28

The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet says much of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of a northern cyclone. The country is to brace for rains, expected to be accompanied with thunderstorms in the southeast, as well as heavy rains in the north and decrease in temperature. Only the south, east of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to expect high wind as well as fog in the nighttime and morning.

High fire danger is to persist in the north of West Kazakhstan, north, east of Pavlodar, northeast of Atyrau, southeast of Mangistau, south of Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Turkistan, Kyzylorda, north, south, east of Atyrau, west, north, center of Zhambyl, west, south, east of West Kazakhstan, west, north, northeast, center of Aktobe, north of Almaty, south of Karaganda, Kostanay, Ulytau regions.