Rain, hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan on Monday

Thunderstorms are expected to strike Abai region, with hail predicted in its central part.

Ground frosts are expected in Aktobe region.

Heavy rain, hail and squalls are forecast for Almaty region.

Heavy snow and rain, fog, high wind and ground frosts are reported to grip Akmola region.

Thunderstorms and hail are ins store for East Kazakhstan today.

Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions are to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, fog and high wind.

Fog is set to blanket West Kazakhstan.

Karaganda region is also set to face heavy rain and hail, thunderstorms, fog and high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms are forecast to batter Kostanay, Mangistau, Karaganda, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions.

It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on April 13.