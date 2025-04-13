Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 13
08:48, 13 April 2025
Rain and thunderstorm are forecast in Kazakhstan’s northern, central and southern regions on April 13, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Heavy precipitation will batter central and northern areas in the daytime.
No precipitation is forecast in the remaining parts today.
Windy and foggy conditions are forecast across the country, with southern areas bracing for squall and dust storm. Hail is possible in the country’s north, the met service says.