    Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 13

    08:48, 13 April 2025

    Rain and thunderstorm are forecast in Kazakhstan’s northern, central and southern regions on April 13, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    weather
    Photo credit: freepik

    Heavy precipitation will batter central and northern areas in the daytime.

    No precipitation is forecast in the remaining parts today.

    Windy and foggy conditions are forecast across the country, with southern areas bracing for squall and dust storm. Hail is possible in the country’s north, the met service says.

