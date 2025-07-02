Rain, hail and squalls in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

The cyclone is reported to bring thundershowers and high winds to the greater part of Kazakhstan today, hail to the west and east and squalls to the country’s east. The weather without precipitation is expected in the south and southeast, while the country’s north is set to wake up to foggy streets.

The high fire hazard is predicted for Almaty, Zhambyl, Abai, Atyrau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions locally.

The extremely high fire hazard remains in effect in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhetysu and Abai regions.

