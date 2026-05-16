Rain forecast in west, east, and north of Kazakhstan this Saturday

According to forecasters, only the west, north, and far east of the country will see rain and thunderstorms. Strong winds are expected nationwide, with dust storms in the south and west.

-1...-3 °C ground frosts are expected in the east of the Karaganda region, in the north and east of the East Kazakhstan region, in the Abai region, in the east of the Akmola region, and in the mountainous areas of the Zhetisu region.

The Atyrau region will experience a heat of 35-36 degrees Celsius.

There is still a high risk of wildfire in the Ulytau, Karaganda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Akmola, Pavlodar, Abai, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. Moreover, extreme fire danger persists in the Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhetisu, and Karaganda regions.

Earlier, Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 16–18.