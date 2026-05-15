Kazakhstan braces for unstable weekend weather

In the coming days, weather across Kazakhstan will be influenced by two atmospheric systems. Western and southern regions are expected to see short-term rain and thunderstorms under the influence of a southern cyclone, while heavy rain and hail are forecast in western Kazakhstan on May 18.

Northern and eastern Kazakhstan are expected to see rain and snow as atmospheric fronts move across the region during the nights of May 16–17. Strong winds are forecast throughout the country, with dust storms possible in the south. Fog is also expected in northern and eastern areas during nighttime and early morning hours.

Nighttime temperatures in northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan are expected to drop to between -1°C and -6°C.

Daytime temperatures in western Kazakhstan are expected to fall from 30–37°C to 25–30°C, while northwestern regions will see temperatures around 25–30°C. In the north, temperatures are forecast to drop from 20–30°C to 15–20°C. Central Kazakhstan, meanwhile, is expected to warm up from 25–30°C to 29–34°C. Eastern regions will see temperatures ranging from 12°C to 20°C. In southern Kazakhstan, daytime highs are expected to rise from 30–35°C to 33–40°C, while southeastern regions will warm from 18–25°C to 25–32°C.