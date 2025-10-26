Rain, fog, and wind forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan

As a northwestern cyclone and related weather fronts move across the country, rain is expected in the north, east, and center, as well as in the mountain areas of the south. Meanwhile, the west and northwest of Kazakhstan will stay mostly dry under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. In the central regions, icy conditions may occur at night, while the south may see thunderstorms during the day. Strong winds are also expected in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

High fire danger is expected in the Mangistau region, in Ulytau, in the northeast and southeast of Atyrau region, in the south and east of Aktobe region, in the central and southern parts of Zhambyl region, in the north and central parts of Kyzylorda region, in the west of Almaty and Karaganda regions, and in the southwest of Kostanay, Akmola, and the southern part of Abai region.

Extreme fire danger is forecast for the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions, as well as for the south and east of Atyrau, the west and north of Zhambyl, the west, northeast, and central parts of Aktobe, the north of Almaty, the south of Kostanay, and the Ulytau region.

