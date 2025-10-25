Kazakhstan to brace for dry weather Oct 25
07:18, 25 October 2025
On Saturday, October 25, most parts of Kazakhstan will enjoy dry weather, with rain expected only in the northwestern, northern, and central regions, as well as in the mountainous districts of the south, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Fog will spread across the country at night and in the morning, and strong winds will hit north and southeast.
The following regions will experience high fire danger:
- Mangystau region
- Ulytau region
- Atyrau region – northeast and southeast
- Aktobe region – south, east
- Zhambyl region – south, center
- Kyzylorda region – north, center
- Almaty region – west
- Karaganda region – west
- Kostanay region – southwest
- Akmola region – southwest
- Abai region – south
An extremely high fire threat is expected in the following regions:
- Kyzylorda region - south
- Turkistan region – south
- Atyrau region – east
- Zhambyl region – west and north
- Aktobe region – west, northeast, center
- Almaty region – north
- Kostanay region – south
- Ulytau region – south