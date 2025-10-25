Kazakhstan to brace for dry weather Oct 25

Fog will spread across the country at night and in the morning, and strong winds will hit north and southeast.

The following regions will experience high fire danger:

Mangystau region

Ulytau region

Atyrau region – northeast and southeast

Aktobe region – south, east

Zhambyl region – south, center

Kyzylorda region – north, center

Almaty region – west

Karaganda region – west

Kostanay region – southwest

Akmola region – southwest

Abai region – south

An extremely high fire threat is expected in the following regions: