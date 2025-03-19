High wind to batter Kazakhstan

A high wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s is set to sweep through Abai region today.

Ice-slick is expected to form on the roads in Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions with fog and high wind predicted locally.

Fog is reported to blanket Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions.

A strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected to roll through Atyrau region.

Mangistau region is forecast to brace for dust storms.

As written before, met service promises above-zero temperatures, precipitation and ice slick in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming.