    Rain and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

    07:11, 10 July 2025

    Unsteady weather persists in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    rain
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Heavy downpours are expected today in the southeast and central part of Kazakhstan, hail in the north, northwest, east and southeast.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast for the west and southwest.

    The high fire threat is in effect in Mangistau, Atryau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions.

    The extremely high fire threat is predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay and Abai regions.

    Scorching heat is set to bake West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and Aktobe regions with air temperatures rising as high as 35-41 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on July 9. 

