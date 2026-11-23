According to the forecast for November 24–26, 2026, unsettled weather will affect most of Kazakhstan, bringing rain and snow across the country. Heavy precipitation is also forecast in parts of eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan on November 24.

Northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan are expected to experience icy conditions, with strong winds and fog also forecast across the country.

Temperatures are forecast to remain mostly steady across Kazakhstan, with the exception of southern and southeastern regions, where daytime highs are expected to rise to 15–25°C by November 26.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on what the weather would be like across Kazakhstan on November 23.