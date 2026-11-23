Fog is expected in the morning and at night in Astana as well as Abai, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions.

Several regions, including Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau, are expected to experience mixed precipitation, icy conditions and reduced visibility due to fog. Rain and snow are forecast locally.

Strong winds are also anticipated across parts of Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Turkistan and other regions, with gusts reaching up to 25-28 meters per second in certain locations.

Authorities urge to exercise caution due to poor visibility, slippery roads and potentially hazardous weather conditions.